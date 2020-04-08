Members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, April 7, to amend the city’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.
The vote took place during a regular city council meeting held via videoconference to stay in compliance with social distancing guidelines curbing COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. All members were present except Ward 3 Councilman Keith Clegg.
The amended declaration mirrors Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 31 executive order.
Abbott’s order states schools are to be closed until May 4 and “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
Essential services are defined on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
Eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios or cosmetology salons is prohibited through April 30, Abbott’s order states. However, pickup, drive-thru and delivery for food and drinks from restaurants is allowed and “encouraged.”
Violating the order carries a fine of up to $1,000 or confinement in jail.
Mayor Jim Goldsworthy first declared a disaster for Gainesville on March 19.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of press time Wednesday, April 8, no positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported among Cooke County residents. However, there have been two health care workers in Gainesville that reportedly tested positive for the disease. Those two people do not live in the county, officials said. The state’s reporting system goes by residence, not place of work.
According to the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center, 146 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Wednesday. Of those, 113 are negative and 33 are pending results. It takes about five days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent.
City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members Tuesday that more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive.
As of press time Wednesday, there were 423,135 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 14,390 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 9,569 reported cases and 181 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates throughout the day as the situation surrounding the new coronavirus is developing.
