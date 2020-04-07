In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Lindsay Mayor Scott Neu has ordered all of the city’s parks to close until at least April 29.
Neu made the announcement Monday, April 6, on the city’s Facebook page with a link to his order posted on the city’s website.
“Currently there are no confirmed cases in the city of Lindsay or Cooke County,” Neu said Monday in the city’s Facebook post. “However, there is no magic bubble over our area. The virus will eventually show up and measures to mitigate the severity of its spread must be taken.”
The mayor’s order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. All city of Lindsay parks, trails, playgrounds and athletic facilities will be closed to the public until 8 a.m. April 29, unless the closure is extended, the city’s social media post states.
“This is not a decision I have taken lightly, and [I have] put off the order for as long as possible,” Neu said in the post. “There continues to be too much activity at these locations during this time of social distancing.”
According to the order signed by Neu on Monday, peace officers and members of Lindsay Volunteer Fire & Rescue are authorized to enforce the order. Violators could face a fine not to exceed $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
As of press time Tuesday, no positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, had been reported among Cooke County residents. However, there have been two health care workers in Gainesville that reportedly tested positive for the disease. Those two people do not live in the county, officials said. The state’s reporting system goes by residence, not place of work.
According to the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center, 132 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Tuesday. Of those, 105 are negative and 27 are pending results. It takes about five days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent.
As of press time Tuesday, there were 386,817 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 12,285 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 8,427 reported cases and 158 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates throughout the day as the situation surrounding the new coronavirus is developing.
