Cooke County commissioners will discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to begin reopening Texas at an emergency commissioners’ court meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, according to an agenda notice released Tuesday morning.

Abbott said during a press conference Monday that he’s allowing his existing stay-at-home order to expire Thursday, April 30, and is implementing a phased approach to reopening Texas businesses.

Businesses in counties with five or fewer cases of the coronavirus may reopen Friday, May 1, at 50% capacity, Abbott said. Cooke County had five cases — two active cases and three recoveries — as of noon Monday.

Commissioners are planning to go into closed session to discuss personnel and security matters and to consult with an attorney, the agenda notice shows. They may take action on the county’s existing Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 as well as on the personnel and security matters after reconvening in open session, according to the agenda.

Commissioners will have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the general public to attend its meeting virtually.

As a precaution in light of the new coronavirus, the court won’t allow the general public to attend in person. Instead, the public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting.

Video feed will also be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to the agenda notice.

Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.

Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.