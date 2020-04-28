4-H camp canceled
Cooke County 4-H camp originally scheduled for June 19-22 has been canceled, 4-H Extension Agent Phyllis Griffin announced Tuesday, April 28.
The campground where it takes place is not hosting any camps this summer because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Griffin said.
Help to navigate crisis
Anyone who’s in need because of the new coronavirus can call the Cooke County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster at 940-665-8505 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays to reach a volunteer community navigator who will guide callers to resources that are available to help with utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.
An online form to request help is posted to the VOAD’s Facebook page. Search for Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, VOAD.
