City to take water service requests online
To coincide with the city of Gainesville’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, city officials announced Friday, March 20, that Gainesville is temporarily suspending some regulations for water and sewer utility payments.
“We will allow service starts, transfers and disconnects to be processed over the phone and on the website with a form that will be posted by 3:00 p.m. this afternoon,” a Friday news release from the city stated.
The form was posted to the city’s homepage, https://www.gainesville.tx.us, shortly afterward.
Customers wishing to open new accounts are asked to open them online, by mail or by dropping completed forms in the city’s drop-box or drive-thru.
Transfers of service are asked to complete the form online and return either via email at SWilson@cogtx.org or by mail, drop-box or drive-thru.
For disconnects, call the utility’s customer service line at 940-668-4500.
Commissioners’ court to live stream
The Commissioners Court of Cooke County will have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the general public to attend its meeting virtually Monday, March 23.
As a precaution in light of the new coronavirus, the court won’t allow the general public to attend in person. Instead, the public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting.
Video feed will also be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
The agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting Monday includes possibly awarding a contract for county road aggregate materials, among other items.
Commissioners are also scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, security measures and to consult with an attorney. That will be followed by consideration in open session of possible action regarding a personnel matter.
The meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
GISD board to meet Monday
Gainesville Independent School District board members are set to consider buying playground equipment for Thomas A. Edison Elementary and Robert E. Lee Intermediate schools at their next meeting Monday, March 23.
Board members are also slated to consider postponing the May 2 bond election because of the state’s declared health emergency related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the meeting agenda.
A public hearing about the Texas Academic Performance Report 2018-2019 is scheduled, as well.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart is planning to detail the district’s plan for student instruction while the school remains closed due to the new coronavirus, according to the agenda.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss principal and director contracts, recommendations for teacher and administrator contracts and the hiring of professional personnel. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those items, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board during or right after the public hearing, the notice states.
Map shows where school meals are
Texas parents can now visit the TXSchools.gov MealFinder Map to find where local school systems are offering free school meals for pickup while school buildings are closed because of the new coronavirus.
Launched by the Texas Education Agency in partnership with the Office of the Governor and Texas Department of Agriculture, the TXSchools.gov MealFinder Map is designed to help parents and students easily find school meals during the unprecedented disruption to schools due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Once on the site, click “Meal Pick-Up Locations” to bring up the map. Parents can type their address and the map will zoom in to meal pickup locations that are up and running nearby.
Chamber offices close to public
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday, March 19, that it planned to close its offices to visitors and would start operating remotely on Friday, March 20.
“We are wanting to ensure the well being of our staff and our visitors by helping ‘flatten the curve’ of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director Morgan Moore told chamber members in an email.
Chamber staff are still available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by phone at 940-665-2831 or by email, she added. The general email address is info@gainesvillecofc.com.
Register office closed to walk-in visitors
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
