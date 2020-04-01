Boys & Girls Clubs extend closure
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County is extending their closure through May 4, the organization announced this week.
Staff will continue to post at-home programming on the Boys & Girls Clubs Facebook page as well as other resources for families. For more information, call the staff at 940-665-6527.
The Boys & Girls Clubs are also working with VISTO to co-host a weekly drive-thru mobile food pantry beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The mobile food pantry takes place at the B&GC facility at 315 N. Denton St.
GISD to stay closed until May 4
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s order issued Tuesday, March 31, that schools remain closed until May 4, Gainesville Independent School District announced that GISD schools and facilities will be closed and all events or activities canceled through that date.
Online learning and drive-thru meal service will continue, according to a post on the GISD Facebook page.
To-go breakfast, lunches and dinners are provided for pickup 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and at Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 Lindsay St. Weekend meals are no longer served due to changing Texas Department of Agriculture guidelines.
Drive-thru maps for each location and daily menus are on the GISD Child Nutrition page at gainesvilleisd.org/menus.
Extension granted for tax renditions
The Cooke County Appraisal District is granting an automatic 30-day extension for business personal property renditions, Cooke County Chief Appraiser Doug Smithson announced this week. The extension moves the deadline to May 15.
A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office. The appraisal district may use the information to set property values.
The appraisal district has already mailed personal property rendition forms to businesses known to have been operating in Cooke County during the previous year, according to Smithson. However, all business owners are required to file renditions regardless of whether they received a notice. A rendition form is available on the appraisal district’s website at www.cookecad.com under the “Forms” tab along with information on the rules of the process.
Owners whose property was damaged by storm, flood or fire last year may file a special decreased value report, which indicates the property’s condition on Jan. 1.
Inquiries about personal property renditions may be made through the appraisal district by calling 940-665-7651 or emailing cookecad@cookecad.org. Visits to the appraisal district offices at 201 N. Dixon St. will be restricted to the lobby until further notice and are meant only for those who must pay a tax bill or pick up or drop off documents.
Register closed to walk-in visitors
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
