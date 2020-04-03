Families can get free lunch Saturday
The Gainesville Kiwanis Club will distribute free meals at Rib Crib restaurant, 101 I-35, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday as a service to families with children.
The club expects to be able to feed about 200 families using its community fund. Families are asked to enter from the California Street entrance, then drive around the back of Rib Crib in between the restaurant and Schlotzky’s — look for the orange barrels. Kiwanis members will bring meals out in bags and hand them off to families.
The Gainesville Kiwanis Club was established in 1938 and has served the community for more than 80 years. Members of the service organization normally meet at noon Tuesdays at the Gainesville Civic Center meeting room, but meetings are currently suspended while statewide orders prohibit large social gatherings.
Commissioners to meet Monday
The Commissioners Court of Cooke County will consider action related to the county’s Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 at its next meeting Monday, April 6, an agenda notice for the 10 a.m. meeting shows.
The action item is to come after a closed session in which personnel matters, security measures and matters with an attorney will be discussed.
Commissioners will have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the general public to attend its meeting virtually.
The court won’t allow the general public to attend in person. Instead, the public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will also be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMy GyRqh2vulL84bQ.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting. As usual, public comment will be limited to 5 minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Watch for price gouging
The Texas Attorney General’s Office recently advised residents to be on the lookout for potential price gouging.
As Texans take precautions against exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Attorney General Ken Paxton warned that state law prohibits price gouging in the wake of a declared disaster.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration March 13 prompted by the discovery of several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas.
Price gouging is illegal and a disaster declaration triggers tough penalties under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Price-gougers may be required to reimburse consumers and may be held liable for civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation with an additional penalty of up to $250,000 if the affected consumers are elderly.
Texans who believe they have encountered price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online at texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection.
Diabetes support group won’t meet
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group is suspending meetings until further notice as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid said.
The next projected meeting will be Sept. 15, Walterscheid said. She advised people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and government mandates related to slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or email jwalter@ntin.net.
Drop box available for donations of face masks for medical personnel
The Cooke County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office continues to maintain a drop box for homemade face masks to be distributed to county hospitals and area nursing homes
Masks may be dropped off at 301 S. Chestnut St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, according to a flyer from the extension. Extension administrative assistant Kelly Huston said the extension will wash donated masks, then turn them over to emergency management personnel to distribute countywide.
Volunteers are asked not to deliver masks directly to the hospital or nursing homes in order to preserve health care workers’ safety. For more information, call 940-668-5412.
