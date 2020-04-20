City council to hear COVID-19 update
Gainesville City Council is set to hear an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 and hold public hearings on some amendments to city zoning ordinances at the council’s meet Tuesday, April 21.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue Chief Wayne Twiner and City Manager Barry Sullivan are scheduled to present an update on the city’s response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to an agenda for the meeting.
Council members will also hold public hearings on ordinances amending zoning rules for nonconforming uses and accessory structures. Action on the first reading of those two ordinances is set to follow the hearings.
Other matters on the agenda include resolutions allowing the lease of a hay field at Gainesville Municipal Airport; regarding the city’s Oncor electric delivery rates; authorizing city participation in a COVID-19 grant program with the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and authorizing a memorandum of understanding between the city and Cooke County for the use of public warning systems.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. via WebEx online meeting service. Members of the public are being asked to call a toll-free number or use the Cisco WebEx app to listen to and participate in the meeting if they choose to do so. The phone number is 844-531-0749 and the app is available at webex.com.
The teleconference meeting number (access code) is 961 949 578. The password for phone-in participants is 43885733, according to the agenda notice. App users will need to enter password h3tVjp3fmk2.
Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting must inform City Secretary Diana Alcala by noon Tuesday, April 21, by email to dalcala@cogtx.org or by phone at 940-668-4500.
Help to navigate local resources
Anyone who’s in need because of the new coronavirus can call the Cooke County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster at 940-665-8505 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays to reach a volunteer community navigator who will guide callers to resources that are available to help with utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.
Participating organizations that are coordinating resources through VOAD include the VISTO food pantry, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, Cooke County Emergency Management, Temple Baptist Church, the Red Cross of Cooke County, Workforce Solutions Texoma, Home Hospice of Cooke County and Cooke County United Way.
