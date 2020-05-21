Walnut Bend school board meets
The Walnut Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees approved rehiring all at-will employees for the 2020-2021 school year at their most recent meeting Tuesday, May 19, according to Superintendent Troy Humphrey.
The board also approved a professional development waiver for 2020-2021 and transfer applications for 16 students.
Humphrey presented information about recent playground improvements, replacement and repair of electronic whiteboards, teacher professional development status and plans for eighth grade graduation.
The board is set to meet next at 7 p.m. June 16.
Sporting clays shoot planned in June
The Cooke County Republican Party’s annual sporting clays shoot will take place Saturday, June 6, at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds, 7282 N. Farm-to-Market Road 51, Decatur.
Sign-in will begin at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and lunch and awards at 11:30 a.m.
Entry cost is $100 per shooter or $375 for a team of four and includes lunch. Participants should bring their own firearm, 100 rounds of ammunition and eye and ear protection. Shotguns brought to the range must comply with local, state and federal restrictions, according to an event flyer. Participants may also bring their own four-wheeler or cart, or reserve a rental from the venue.
Registration forms are available on the county GOP’s website at www.cookegop.com. For more information, contact event chairman Chuck Bartush at 940-727-8289, 940-759-2913 or bartlawc@netscape.net.
Chamber sets new date for golf event
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament June 12 at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Registration is open through Friday, June 5, and team cost is $400 which includes fees and lunch.
For more information, call the chamber at 940-665-2831 or email info@gainesvillecofc.com.
The event had previously been scheduled for May 1 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales tax holidays set this weekend
As Texas businesses slowly reopen their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding families and businesses that they can save on the purchase of certain water- and energy-efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and Energy Star sales tax holidays.
The holidays, created by the Texas Legislature, both take place Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25. Qualifying products, including some purchased online, are tax free.
This is the fifth year for the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax free for personal or business use. That includes products like showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.
The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. Those items may be purchased tax free for residential use only.
During the Energy Star sales tax holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the Energy Star logo can be purchased tax free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines.
More details on either sales tax holiday are on the comptroller’s website at comptroller.texas.gov.
Register closed to walk-ins
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
