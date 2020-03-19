Lindsay schools to provide meals
Starting Monday, March 23, Lindsay Independent School District will provide meals to go for any Lindsay students who need them.
Meals will be available from the cafeteria between 11 a.m. and noon each day that school is not in session due to the state closure, according to Superintendent Trevor Rogers. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that schools must remain closed through April 3 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Students who need a meal and are not able to pick it up during the time, or who need the meal brought to their home, should contact the school to make those arrangements.
Families should contact their principal to sign up for meals.
Hospital district to meet via telephone
The Gainesville Hospital District will have its next meeting via toll-free teleconference as a precaution to head off potential spread of the new coronavirus, the district announced Thursday, March 19.
The hospital district board will convene at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, and members of the public should call 800-410-3590 and enter code 6971445# to join. Anyone wishing to offer public input should email district@ghdtx.com before 5 p.m. Monday or speak up when roll call is taken at 6 p.m. on the teleconference meeting.
The board will consider postponing its May 2 election to Nov. 3, according to the agenda. Six people had signed up to run for three seats on the hospital board in the May election.
Other agenda items include possible approval of the annual audit and approval to refile corrected cost reports. The board will hear the January and February financial report and a report from the North Texas Medical Center board, as well, the agenda shows.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office this week suspended certain requirements in the Texas Open Meetings Act to allow governing bodies to host their meetings by teleconference as long as the public could still hear and participate.
Texas agency urges 211 use
The Texas Health and Human Services on Thursday, March 19, encouraged Texans in need of COVID-19 information and referrals to community resources to call the 2-1-1 Texas hotline. The hotline is staffed 24/7.
Callers can dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 and select option 6 to get information and referrals to COVID-19 social services, including testing, community clinics, unemployment benefits and other resources.
Texans can also dial 2-1-1 to find information about local community resources such as financial assistance for utilities or rent and food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling, utility payment assistance and senior services, according to a press release from the agency.
Call center operators answered more than 785,000 calls by Texans for information and services during Hurricane Harvey, the release stated.
For more information on the state hotline, visit 211texas.org.
Register office closed to walk-in visitors
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
