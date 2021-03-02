Coronavirus testing continues
Those who need to be tested for the coronavirus can still get tested for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout March at the Cooke County Fairgrounds barn at 1901 Justice Center Blvd., just off U.S. 82. The test administered is the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Assay oral swab.
Registration will be completed on site before test samples are taken. Pre-registration is allowed up to 48 hours prior to the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033. Results will be returned in about two to five days via text or email, information from the county states.
Camp Sweeney seeks old iPhones
Camp Sweeney, a summer program for children with juvenile diabetes, is seeking donations of old iPhones to help treat its campers by linking to blood sugar monitors to access cloud-based health vitals.
About 60 iPhones, generation 8 and up, that can use iOS 14.0 are needed. They don’t need to have a cellphone data or SIM card; the camp will use wifi to operate the phones.
Donations will be accepted through mid-May. Those who have iPhones to donate may mail them to Camp Sweeney, 10687 FM 678, Whitesboro TX 76273. Donors are asked to include their name and address in order to have a receipt for the tax-deductible donation mailed back.
School to host virtual job fairs
Gainesville Independent School District is hosting its job fairs virtually this spring.
Job fairs for teachers will be 4-5 p.m. March 2, March 25, April 8, April 21 and June 9. An additional job fair will be 10-11 a.m. June 8.
Job fairs for instructional coaches will be 4-5 p.m. April 7 or April 27.
Candidates are encouraged to apply online for positions before attending the job fair. Register for the job fair and apply for teaching positions at gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Those who register will receive the Zoom login information.
For more information, contact Paula Moore, director of human resources, at 940-665-4362 or pmoore@gainesvilleisd.org.
