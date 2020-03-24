Drive-through mobile pantry Wednesday morning
VISTO will host a community drive-through pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St.
One box of food per vehicle will be provided.
Funeral home updates COVID-19 limits
Geo. J. Carroll Funeral Home in Gainesville has instituted new restrictions and is meeting with families by appointment only as it adjusts to comply with the Cooke County emergency declaration and Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
“We are not allowing a crowd of more than 10 in the building at any given time,” a notice from the funeral home reads. The notice also asks for the public’s patience.
“At this time, we are making arrangements and dealing with business issues by appointment only as we are trying our best to keep our families safe and trying to do our part in flattening the curve,” the notice goes on.
Mourners attending visitations are asked to make their visit brief out of consideration for others and with regard to the 10-person limit, which includes family and funeral home staff. The public is also encouraged to leave condolences online.
“Understand that this is only temporary and as soon as the officials lift the declaration, we will resume back to normal,” the funeral home’s statement read.
District court suspends visitation
235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp announced Tuesday, March 24, that the court is suspending all previously ordered visitation in light of the rising number of Texas cases of the new coronavirus.
The suspension applies to parent-child, sibling, AAL or GAL and Department of Family and Protective Services visits scheduled to take place from March 24 until May 3. It encompasses children in relative or fictive kin placements as well as foster care.
“If there are cases where DFPS feels that there are extraordinary circumstances which require that a face-to-face visit occur, they may use their discretion in doing so, with notification to the court,” according to the order.
