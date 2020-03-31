Learning Tree closed through April 17
The Learning Tree Preschool program is delaying its reopening again in keeping with Gainesville Independent School District’s closure, Director Phil Newton said in an email Tuesday, March 31.
The preschool will remain closed through April 17, as will the county’s public and Catholic schools.
“Hopefully we will open back up on Wednesday, April 22,” Newton said.
The Learning Tree is a ministry of First United Methodist Church with classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information, contact Director Phil Newton at First United Methodist Church at 214 S. Denton St. or by phone at 940-665-3926.
TCOG to hold special meeting
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to grant temporary emergency authority to the organization’s executive director at a special called meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3.
Board members will also consider a revision to the TCOG personnel policy manual, according to an agenda notice.
The meeting will take place via teleconference. The phone number to listen in is 1-346-248-7799 and the meeting ID is 937 162 7349.
