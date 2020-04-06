Local nursing homes are included in a statewide initiative from the Texas Health Care Association encouraging people to connect with the residents and healthcare workers during these difficult times.
The THCA recently launched the Adopt a Nursing Home initiative to help Texans safely communicate and send words of comfort to nursing home residents and staff.
THCA President and CEO Kevin Warren, who has been with the THCA for six years, said it’s important for residents and workers to know they are cared about.
“Ever since the visitor restrictions have come into play, we recognize that due to preventing the coronavirus from spreading, it extends the workload on the staff as well,” Warren said. “The effort here is to pull communities together in a time of need and give them a way to reach out to people in nursing homes and provide support and encouragement for them and the staff.”
Warren said more than ever, residents need that communication.
“When you can no longer receive family visitors or community groups, the staff becomes an extended family,” Warren said. “They aren’t allowed to have communal dining and they’re limited from interacting from their friends in the facility. In many ways, there’s a level of isolation that occurs in the facility, so this is another way to bring an outside source of encouragement to the facility. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Renaissance Care Center executive director Cyndy Gideon said she is very proud of how the residents have dealt with the tough times.
“Their spirits are very good,” Gideon said. “We’ve been keeping them more entertained with the staff. Activities are going on with social distancing. We’re doing ice cream days. We’re doing bingo. I couldn’t ask for my patients to be in better spirits since this mandate has been implemented.”
Gideon, who has been at the Renaissance for the past 11 years, said she thought the initiative was a great idea because of how close her residents were with their families.
“Anything from the outside world encouraging or not would be great,” Gideon said. “They enjoy children’s artwork that they could place in their wall. It doesn’t have to be fancy. I’m just looking for cheerful and upbeat. Families are encouraged to call. We don’t have an issue assisting with FaceTime. Families have been doing a good job calling and we’re all in this together.”
Mail can be sent to Cyndy Gideon at the Renaissance Care Center at 1400 Black Hill Drive. Renaissance is not allowing packages at this time and Gideon said the goal is to keep the residents and staff as safe as possible.
Patrick Driggers, administrator at Pecan Tree Rehab and Healthcare Center for the past three years said the most difficult part of this experience has been families unable to visit their loved ones.
“Wow they’re thankful and saying that we were ahead of the game on this one,” Driggers said.
“It’s hard on the residents and it’s hard on the families, but we know this is the safest route to take. We have a locking mechanism on our doors, so that wasn’t difficult, but getting the information out to the community proved difficult.
“For three to four weeks, there was a lot of conjecture around the whole concept, but now most of the general public understands the serious nature of the coronavirus.”
Driggers said there has been an outpouring of community members donating, but he had to limit it at a certain point due to the influx of Amazon packages.
As a result, Driggers said Pecan Tree has instituted a 72-hour hold on mail received before transferring to residents.
“At first it was great, but eventually it got to where we had so many,” Driggers said. “If someone wants to make a donation of PPE masks. We’re putting most of our mail into a specific location and it’s going through a disinfection process whether that be time or aerosol. We have a system available with gloves and we have a process. The message to the public should be if it can wait, allow it to wait.”
Driggers said birthday cards and notes are wanted, but phone or video calls are preferred.
“We’re utilizing Zoom, Skype or Facebook daily with every resident,” Driggers said. “They like it. We have a 40-inch TV that we’ve put on a cart and that’s going really well. Letters are fine, but if we can chalk it up to a phone call that is definitely the safest approach. Probably in Week 1, we were able to hire additional staff to go assist with the activity program.
“We were able to hire some younger people that have that technological skill set so our caregivers can provide the care as well.”
Driggers said the social distancing rules have impacted activities, but Pecan Tree is still finding ways to entertain.
“We have in-room activities, we have hallway bingo and we have dancing up and down the hallways,” Driggers said. “We have a simulated ice cream truck where we go up and down the hall offering ice cream with the music and everything. The ideas are great. A lot of the residents are enjoying it. It’s different but they understand.”
Driggers said he is lucky to have such an experienced staff to help with the situation.
“When you look at nursing facilities, they typically have a high turnover rate and I’m very thankful and blessed to work at this place that has a core group of workers that have been here a long time,” Driggers said. “We have some of the same processes or protocols in place with bad flu years, so having their experience is beneficial. They’re mature and the calm air around is nice and helpful.”
Mail for the Pecan Tree Rehab and Healthcare Center can be sent to 1900 E. California St.
Texans can also visit the Adopt a Nursing Home online portal at adoptanursinghome.com, identify local nursing homes and enter basic information that can be printed out and sent out through the U.S. Postal Service.
