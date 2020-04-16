A Cooke County volunteer group for disaster assistance is activating to help those in need find assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the local economy.
Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster announced today, Thursday, April 16, that it’s officially reactivating due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The organization serves as a forum for members and partnering organizations to share information and resources throughout the disaster, from preparation and response to recovery and mitigation.
It’s meant to keep organizations from duplicating efforts and to help coordinate resources like money, materials and manpower, a press release from VOAD indicates.
Anyone who’s in need can call the VOAD at 940-665-8505 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays to reach a volunteer community navigator who will guide callers to resources that are available to help with utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.
For example, someone struggling to pay their electric bill might call the VOAD for help to work with the electric company or seek financial assistance from a local agency, explained Stephanie Melchert, newly elected chairwoman of the VOAD board.
Eight to 10 people are volunteering as community navigators so far, Melchert said.
Melchert is volunteering with VOAD as the representative from Cooke County United Way, which is acting as the hub and record keeper for the volunteer committee, she said. Other participating organizations include VISTO, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, Cooke County Emergency Management, Temple Baptist Church and the Red Cross of Cooke County.
Melchert said early Thursday afternoon that Workforce Solutions Texoma and Home Hospice of Cooke County are also partnering with the VOAD.
Other VOAD board members include Vice Chair Linda Jenkinson, Treasurer Lane Holcomb and Secretary Bekki Jones.
Organizations or individuals interested in volunteering with the VOAD can call the helpline or email CookecountyVOAD@gmail.com for information.
The Cooke County VOAD was last activated in 2015 after flooding that spring caused millions of dollars in damage, archived Register news reports show. The Cooke County arm of the national organization formed in April 2011, according to Register archives.
