Local officials issued a statement Wednesday afternoon urging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, as the coronavirus continues to spread here and across Texas.
The following is taken from the statement issued by Cooke County, the City of Gainesville, Muenster Memorial Hospital and North Texas Medical Center. It has been partially edited for length:
"Communities all across Texas are facing a crisis and Cooke County is no exception. The rising tide of unvaccinated patients requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19 is putting a strain on all healthcare related services. Hospitals, physician offices, Emergency Medical Services, first responders and most other healthcare entities are feeling this impact.
"In the 19-county Trauma Service Area that Cooke County participates in, COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown from 700 on July 15 to over 2,800 as of Aug. 16. During the same period, the daily average of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at North Texas Medical Center grew from 2 to 17 – 97% of the patients hospitalized at NTMC with COVID-19 in August have not been vaccinated.
"This is not just a hospital problem. Cooke County EMS ambulance transports related to COVID-19 have grown from almost zero at the end of June to six-plus patients a day in addition to the normal call volume. Not only has the number of runs increased, but the amount of time the ambulances are unavailable to respond to new emergencies has increased as well.
"This is the result of extended wait times EMS is experiencing when they get to the receiving hospital. The time that it normally takes to get a patient into an emergency room bed can now take up to 2 hours because of the lack of availability. If hospital bed capacity is exceeded in Cooke County, EMS will have no choice but transport more patients out of the area and this could mean less ambulances available to respond to a crisis in our community.
“… (W)e are pleading with our local residents to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. While fully vaccinated people may still become COVID-19 positive, their symptoms are generally much milder and their risk of becoming sick to the point of requiring hospitalization is many times lower than an unvaccinated person. Vaccinations are offered free of charge from most local pharmacies.”
