A Gainesville man has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Cooke County officials.
Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office, said Friday, July 24, that the man, who was reported to be between 50-60 years old, had been hospitalized “for a couple months probably” and “on a ventilator for quite some time.”
Neither she nor Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley knew whether the man had any underlying health conditions.
This is the third coronavirus-related death for the county. Thirty-year-old Gainesville resident Hector Garcia died July 9 and 33-year-old Gainesville resident Jared Krahl died June 30, according to archived Register reports.
Through Thursday, July 23, there were 53 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday.
At least three of the county’s residents with the coronavirus are hospitalized, Brinkley said.
A total of 186 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Friday, there were 4,091,062 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 145,063 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 373,037 reported cases and 4,622 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
