UPDATE 1:47 p.m.:
A week's delay in receiving the second shot of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is acceptable when it can't be avoided, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose," according to the CDC's website.
ORIGINAL 11:21 a.m.:
Cooke County Emergency Management posted the following notice to its Facebook page today, Tuesday, March 23:
"NOTICE: Due to a change in shipment from vaccine providers we've had to move two 2nd vaccination dates. Those scheduled to receive their second vaccination on the 23rd of March will now receive their second vaccination of the 30th of March, same time and location. Those scheduled to receive their second vaccination on the 30th of March will now receive it on the 6th of April, same time and location. We're sorry for the inconvenience."
Appointments for the county's COVID-19 vaccine clinics are arranged based on the county's vaccine waiting list.
To sign up for Cooke County’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, county residents can visit the Cooke County website at www.co.cooke.tx.us. Click on "COVID-19 Vaccination Sign-up | CLICK HERE" in the red bar at the top of the county homepage. You need an email address, which will be used to contact you later. Officials advise to check your junk or spam folders regularly.
Those who register successfully receive a five-character confirmation code by email. Then when their turn comes, officials reach out by email and follow up with a phone call to schedule an appointment.
If you’ve already signed up for the waiting list but received your first dose elsewhere, officials ask that you reply to your waiting list confirmation email or call 940-668-5400 so your name can be cleared from the waiting list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.