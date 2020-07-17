As the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the nation, the county is seeing an increase in positive cases.
On Friday, July 17, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said at least four county residents were hospitalized with the virus.
One person was hospitalized with the coronavirus at North Texas Medical Center, according to NTMC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby. She also said the hospital, 1900 Hospital Blvd., has had a maximum of three patients with the virus.
As of Thursday, July 15, there were 57 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday.
There have also been two reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 151 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases, information released by the county shows.
Rigsby said NTMC’s inpatient bed capacity is 43. The facility is licensed for 60 beds.
When asked how many beds are in use, she said it varies by the day.
“We’ve averaged about 20 this month,” Rigsby said.
The hospital has six beds in its intensive care unit. However, the facility can expand that capacity if needed, she said.
Rigsby said there is a plan in place should Cooke County have a massive outbreak of the coronavirus like some larger metropolitan areas.
Last month, the county took down its 10-room surge tent at NTMC which was to be used for such instances. The tent was put up in March when the coronavirus begin to spread throughout Texas.
“We are prepared,” Rigsby said. “We have a separate surge plan that is not dependent on the tent.”
She also said NTMC continues to review its visitor policy on a weekly basis.
Visitation at the hospital has been suspended since March 24 to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Exceptions include a single caregiver for terminal patients impending death, pediatric patients and labor and delivery patients. Visitors that fall within the exception are only allowed one entry per day, a previous news release from the hospital states. No reentry is allowed.
As of press time Friday, there were 3,612,045 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 138,840 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 308,611 reported cases and 3,705 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
