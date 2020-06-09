County judge: Coronavirus surge tent coming down

Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Monday, June 8, that the coronavirus surge tent at North Texas Medical Center will soon be dismantled.
Brinkley made the announcement before members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court after they reconvened from closed session during a meeting inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
Brinkley said the plan is to take the tent down next week “unless something changes.”
In March, officials set up what City Manager Barry Sullivan described as a “fully functional” triage tent at NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd. The 10-room tent has running water and is climate controlled, according to a previous Register report.
The tent was set up at NTMC to use if and when patient volume increased to the point that “mere numbers are causing operational and safety concerns” for patients, visitors and staff, Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby previously told the Register. Had that happened, the emergency department waiting area would have been closed and all triage operations would’ve been moved to the tent, according to an archived Register report.
Rigsby said Monday afternoon that the surge tent has not been used.
She also said NTMC is reviewing its visitor policy weekly. Visitation at the hospital has been suspended since March 24 to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Exceptions include a single caregiver for terminal patients impending death, pediatric patients and labor and delivery patients. Visitors that fall within the exception are only allowed one entry per day, a previous news release from the hospital states. No reentry is allowed.
“As of right now, nothing has changed,” Rigsby said Monday of the policy.
Commissioners also unanimously agreed Monday to update the county’s disaster declaration for budgetary purposes.
The declaration doesn’t have any requirements in it, according to Brinkley. It simply asks residents to follow the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to reduce contact with others to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Main reason to keep it on right now is [the] ability to spend some of the grant funds and stuff,” Brinkley said.
As of noon Tuesday, Cooke County had one active case and 19 recovered cases of the coronavirus. A total of 1,198 residents have been tested. Of those, 957 came back negative and 221 are pending results, according to information from the JIC. There were no reported fatalities. County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
As of press time Tuesday, there were 1,971,302 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 111,620 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 76,476 reported cases and 1,848 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
