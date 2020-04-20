Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court agreed Monday, April 20, to hire five part-time employees to help with the new coronavirus pandemic.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley told members of the court that coronavirus testing has been taking place three times a week behind North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
“The testing part looks like it’s going to be a longer ongoing measurement tool that we use for the next several weeks, several months or more,” Brinkley said.
The temporary positions are not “necessarily a ramp-up,” explained Brinkley, but will help existing county employees get back to what they were hired to do.
He said the new hires would help with the non-medical work at the testing site at NTMC.
Precinct 4 County Commissioner Leon Klement said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is supposed to reimburse the county for the temps related to COVID-19 response. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The vote for the part-time posts inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom of the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville was unanimous. All members were present.
Commissioners also unanimously approved giving $5,000 to Volunteers In Service To Others to help the food pantry purchase additional food.
Since the pandemic, the nonprofit’s demand has increased tenfold, Brinkley said. The county should be able to get funding through FEMA to offset the cost of the food procurement agreement.
There’s been discussion about reopening businesses that have been shut down due to the novel coronavirus.
“There is a lot of unknown,” he said. “We’re still under the governor’s declaration until the end of April.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order states “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” Dine-in food and drink service was shut down as well as gyms, tattoo or piercing studios and cosmetology salons.
Brinkley said the county is open to input on how to reopen some of the closed businesses in a responsible way.
“Obviously we are looking to the state, to the federal government for where their direction is on,” Brinkley said while adding that some decisions will be made at the local level.
Brinkley encouraged residents to reach out to their state and federal representatives with their thoughts on reopening the economy.
Klement said affected businesses should come up with a plan for keeping their customers safe.
“It may take a little while but at least they are talking about it at the national level and the state level on how they are going to bring us all back,” Klement said. “ … We need to have a plan. Everybody needs to be thinking about it. We’re one day closer.”
Brinkley said carefully starting businesses back up takes effort from everyone.
“We can’t solve all problems on a local level but together we can help minimize the impact to our community and to our state,” Brinkley said. “ … I think everybody wants the same goal here. It’s to reopen our economy, reopen our businesses but do so in a responsible way.”
A Gainesville woman in her 30s is the latest to become infected with the new coronavirus, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Monday afternoon. There are four active cases total and one recovered case.
According to the JIC, 228 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Monday. Of those, 205 are negative and 18 are pending results. It takes two to three days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent.
City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members earlier this month that more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive, according to archived Register reports.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Monday, there were 776,513 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 41,313 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 19,513 reported cases and 504 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates throughout the day as the situation surrounding the new coronavirus is developing.
