If you’re looking for a way to help those hospitalized with the coronavirus, an event next week might be just the thing.
The Gainesville Fire-Rescue and Gainesville Police Department are scheduled to host a plasma-only blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, in the parking lot of the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
“As we juggle two presidentially declared disasters simultaneously with COVID-19 and the winter storm, we want to ensure the plasma needs of local [COVID-19] patients are still met,” blood drive coordinator Tamara Grimes-Sieger said.
If someone has recovered from the coronavirus but has yet to get vaccinated, they are eligible to donate convalescent plasma. A donor must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, officials said.
In addition, donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors must also present a current, government-issued photo ID. Sixteen-year-olds are required to have written parental consent.
There are three Carter BloodCare buses slated to be at the civic center, organizers said. Rarer blood types such as AB, B-positive and A-negative are particularly needed. Those interested in donating can schedule in advance online through midnight Tuesday, March 2, at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/122693. Walk-ins may be available Wednesday, as well.
As an incentive, all donors will receive McDonald's gift coupons, organizers said.
Each plasma donation can help up to three people.
