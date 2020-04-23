Three weeks ago, Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter was struggling. Adoptions were down, owner surrenders were up and the shelter was unable to send its overload of pets out to other shelters with space.
But things are looking up for the shelter as adoption numbers have increased, surrenders are down and there is a need for pets in other states, allowing Noah’s Ark to offload some of its overflow.
Shelter manager Nicole Pembroke said nearly every facet of the shelter has turned around for them, including help from others to foster pets.
“We’ve had a number of people wanting to foster and wanting to adopt,” Pembroke said. “It’s been really nice. We actually had a dog that had been here for six months. A family was able to take her home, foster her and within a couple weeks they were able to find a home for us. We do have a couple of dogs that are in need of fostering because their social skills aren’t as good, so we thought getting out of the shelter and into a home would be better.”
Noah’s Ark recommends bringing current pets to assimilate and associate with potential adoptees. Pembroke lauded her staff for their ability to connect dogs with similar personalities.
She also said fostering of dogs is up, which is allowing for more animals to find homes.
“People are at home and bored, so they’re able to adopt and foster and have something to do,” Pembroke said. “Everyone has been more than willing to bring their dogs to see if they get along. If they get along, it’s a good adoption and if not, we try to get another dog that does better for them. The staff here is really good about knowing the personality to pair up with people’s dogs.”
Previously, other states that accepted animals had closed its doors. Now, Pembroke said that has changed for the better.
“Tuesday we got 15 dogs to one shelter and that really helps us out because we were on the brink of getting full again,” Pembroke said. “One of the states shut us down and weren’t accepting any animals, but a couple of the shelters in Illinois have been really great with helping us out. They’ve been overly nice and they’re always low on cats and dogs up there, so they’re needing more and they’re doing what they have to do to save lives.”
One shelter in Illinois is in great need and Noah’s Ark has been able to work to remedy that.
“They have spay and neuter laws up there,” Pembroke said. “They’re able to set that in place. Then they can help us out. The [COVID-19 situation] has helped them out with adoptions as well. They were excited to get the list of dogs from us. It makes us happy too because we were preparing for the worst, so I think staying positive helps out.”
Noah’s Ark is also receiving several donations, particularly goods the shelter is going through more frequently.
“We have an outpouring of donations support, which we really appreciate from the public,” Pembroke said. “We’ve had a lot of monetary donations. Everyone has been bringing us bleach, laundry detergent, dishwashing soap along with dog and cat food. We need cat litter for sure. We got through that very often. We also need that cleaning supplies too as we go through that often.”
Noah’s Ark is also instituting a pet food bank for families that can’t afford dog or cat food. The shelter is asking that recipients set up an appointment to help make sure the shelter doesn’t get overwhelmed and allow it to sanitize properly.
“It was a mutual idea with the board to start that out,” Pembroke said. “It helps people keep their animals instead of having to surrender them. We’re trying to help them keep their loved babies instead of having to bring them to a shelter. It started off slow. We started off last week and we’ve tried to get the message out through Facebook. We’re hoping it picks up some. We’re trying to get that out as good as we can.”
Pembroke said the shelter is doing all it can to help families during this time of need and that there are other avenues to send their pets if they are unable to provide and take care of them.
“We always try to keep adoptapet.com open,” Pembroke said. “In the past, it’s harder on dogs that have a home to be brought to shelter. They’re scared of us because they’ve had their life turned upside down. There is a lot of chaos. We’re trying to find them a home before being brought here.”
