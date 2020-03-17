In an effort to reduce the need for in-person transactions, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily waiving certain requirements for vehicle registration, vehicle titling and disabled parking placards, the department announced this week.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a temporary extension to obtain initial registration, renewal of registration, vehicle titling and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard. Abbott also granted a temporary extension for someone with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration.
The temporary waiver applies to vehicle owners in all Texas counties and is in effect until 60 days after TxDMV resumes normal vehicle registration, vehicle titling and related services.
The purpose of the waiver is to prevent customers from having to physically visit a county tax assessor-collector office to obtain initial registration, to get a 30-day temporary permit, to transfer title; or to renew registration or a permanent disabled parking placard, according to a press release.
Customers may still renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov. TxDMV indicated it will keep filling online registration sticker requests and process all other online services.
TxDMV has informed law enforcement agencies and the offices of the county tax assessor-collectors of the temporary waiver, according to the release.
