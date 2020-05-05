Downtown shops restart dine-in, walk-in services

The coronavirus pandemic caused numerous businesses in Gainesville to close their doors, but with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order last week allowing many businesses to reopen, things are returning to some sense of normalcy.
The Red Fox Lounge coffee shop and wine bar was doing curbside service, but it is reopening with regular hours and at a maximum 50% capacity.
Owner Amy Schalk said the process of getting the coffee house and wine bar back up to speed has been exhausting.
“We’ve taken out a few tables and made sure everyone is 6 feet apart,” Schalk said. “We’re having to wipe down everything constantly. You definitely need a second person to just do the sanitation. Pretty much anything anyone touches, you have to sanitize it. The menus, chairs, tables and doorknobs we’re sanitizing. We were wiping stuff down like crazy anyways, but it’s more so now.”
Red Fox Lounge, 105 W. California St., officially opened back up with normal hours on Friday, May 1, after providing curbside service from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the past two weeks.
The lounge was closed for three weeks and Schalk said it was a very tough considering it had just opened in November.
“We’re a brand-spanking-new business,” Schalk said. “It was even harder because we were just starting to ramp up and people were just starting to get to know us. We furloughed all of our employees for a month and brought them back on the 20th.”
Now that it is back to business as usual, Schalk said it’s great to be able to pay her employees and necessary bills. Still, while she feels more optimistic about the future of the business, she said she is worried about how the next few months will go.
“It’s hard to say,” Schalk said. “It’s not where we should be as far as business and sales. I hope our sales start picking up and it all depends on the public to be honest because we don’t know where this virus is going to go. I’m very cautiously optimistic about things.”
Krootz Brewing Co. at 315 W. Elm St. also opened its dining room doors on Friday after doing curbside service. Owner Chad Sykora said he and the staff are beyond eager to return to business.
“It’s great,” Sykora said. “We’re excited and I’m sure most people that come into the brewery are excited to get over this and get back to normal as soon as possible. For us, we technically never closed. We did to-go and pickup orders with a few deliveries here and there.”
Sykora said it did take them a while to remember how to open the dining room.
“There were a little bit of goldfish memories,” Sykora said. “It was a bit of a hectic day for us and I think we have our groove back going again. Our first weekend of this I would say was an overall success. Hopefully as time goes on, we’ll get back to where we were a few months ago.”
Now that the dining room is back open again, Sykora hopes that bands and eventually sports will return as well.
“Our Krootz brand is about sports and live music,” Sykora said. “We aren’t doing any more live music for a little while for the safety of our customers. We’re anxious. The dining room is open and we’re definitely excited to get the live bands back in there. We’re hoping for baseball to come back and that’s still a big piece missing for us.”
March 20 was the last day Krootz was totally open and since then, Sykora said managing staff has been difficult.
“It was awful because we didn’t know what to expect and sure enough the first few weeks, business was significantly lower,” Sykora said. “It was very problematic as far as how to manage staff. We tried to rotate schedules to give them some hours. The first two weeks were absolutely the worst and the third weekend, the community support was phenomenal and the business started to pick up.
“People got used to the to-go thing and the past three weeks in total have been pretty good for us. Fingers crossed, hopefully that will continue.”
Krootz opened at the end of May 2019, so Sykora is hoping they will be able to celebrate their one-year anniversary with an outdoor concert.
“We had our short-term goals we wanted to accomplish and our long-term strategy with beer distribution, and all of that has been scrapped,” Sykora said. “With that being said, our first weekend has been good for us. We’ve seen some ups and downs, but what’s most difficult is we have no idea what to expect. We’re hoping as the big wave of all this is past us, hopefully we’ll see customers return.”
Boutique 111 women’s clothing store at 111 S. Commerce St. opened with primarily curbside service Friday, April 24, but also allowed a maximum of five people inside.
Owner Tammy Walker said they put into place several sanitation protocols and that everyone seemed to be happy with them.
“We have masks and the sanitation station and I’ve got someone constantly cleaning,” Walker said. “We ask customers to not touch everything in the store if they can. We have masks for them if they choose, but it’s hard to force people to do that.”
While it was closed, Walker said it was a very scary time for the business, but staff found ways to keep spirits up.
“January our sales were up more than 50% from last year, so to go through this cycle was a little overwhelming,” Walker said. “We were rolling, so it was pretty hard to close overnight. We have really good employees and a really nice customer base. We were able to send out happy gifts. You could register on our list and we would put it on the doorstep or the business. We also took the time to increase our online processes, and those sales have increased, so that was good.”
Walker said customers have been excited to get back to shopping.
“It’s kind of retail therapy and I think a lot of people needed that after all this,” Walker said. “The traffic hasn’t been real, real busy which has been good so it hasn’t overwhelmed the employees or the customers with too many people in the store. People have been really down, so we were excited to be able to provide that. Everybody followed the rules and nobody said anything negative. They were just happy they were open.”
Thankfully for Walker and Boutique 111, they were granted a Paycheck Protection Program loan to pay their employees.
“I found it fairly easy and we got it for both of our businesses along with Central Roofing in Anna,” Walker said. “We went through our normal bankers through First United Bank. They were very simple to deal with. The forms were very simple. Everybody was a little worried there for a minute, so it’s been nice.”
