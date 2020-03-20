The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed driver license offices until further notice and is extending the expiration date of Texas identification cards, driver licenses, commercial DLs and election identification certificates.
Those actions come as the state works to limit the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
The temporary closure of driver license offices does not apply to individuals seeking an initial CDL. A number of DL offices across the state are designated as CDL sites — those offices will offer CDL testing by appointment only. If you already have a CDL skills test scheduled, that appointment remains valid. For those needing to schedule a CDL test, you can schedule an appointment by sending an email to cdlappointments@dps.texas.gov with your name, DL number, date of birth, telephone number, email address and your preferred office location in your request.
If your Texas DL/CDL/ID/EIC card expires on or after March 13, it falls under the period that encompasses the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after the DPS notifies the public that the temporary closure has ended.
It’s important to note that this extension applies to the expiration date only. Someone who is not eligible to drive due to an active enforcement action, such as suspension, revocation or denial, may use the card for identity purposes only.
Many customers can actually conduct their transaction online, by phone or by mail. DPS encourages Texans to check the expiration date on their card and call 1-886-357-3639 or visit Texas.gov to see if you’re eligible to conduct your transaction online, particularly in light of the closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals.
For more information about renewing your DL or ID card, visit the DPS website. Address changes and replacement of a lost DL or ID can also be taken care of online (or by mail) in many instances. Find out if you are eligible for online services by visiting texas.gov.
