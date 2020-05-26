The Texas Department of Public Safety announced it will begin reopening driver license offices soon by appointment only and with limited services.
The reopening of DL offices will happen in a phased approach, in order to allow DPS to keep customers and staff as safe as possible, while also adhering to new safety guidelines and social distancing practices in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Offices in DPS’s North region, which includes Cooke County, will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, according to a DPS press release. Customers can begin scheduling appointments in the region at 1 p.m. May 29. As appointments become available throughout the phased reopening plan, customers will be able to book appointments through the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/.
Once customers schedule their appointment, they’ll receive a confirmation email to bring with them to their appointment. Upon arrival at the DL office, customers can check in with their smart device or by using the kiosk inside the office. Due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, DPS is asking customers to wait in their car after checking in. Customers will receive a text message when it’s time to come inside to complete their transaction.
Anyone taking a driving test will be required to wear a face covering and everyone will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Those who don’t pass a screening may be asked to reschedule their appointment. No cash payments will be accepted; customers will have to pay with a credit card, check or money order, according to the release.
As a reminder, the extension of the expiration of Texas DL/CDL/ID/Election Identification Certificate cards remains in effect. This means that all Texas DL/CDL/ID/EIC cards that expired on or after March 13 fall under the period that encompasses the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues public notice that the extension period has been lifted and all normal operations have resumed.
As of Tuesday, May 26, that 60-day period had not begun. Since the extension is still active, appointments for renewals will not be available until further notice, the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.