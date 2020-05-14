The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced it will offer an alternative issuance process for Texas learner license holders. The alternatives are offered as driver license offices remain closed to the public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Learner license holders or those who hold a license restricted to driving with a licensed driver in the front seat may submit the following documentation to have restrictions removed:
—A minor or adult driver education course certificate, as required for all teen drivers under 18 and all adult drivers under 25;
—An Impact Texas Driver program certificate showing completion of the distracted driving course;
—The results of a driving test completed by a Third Party Skills Test provider;
—A completed driver license application; and
—A check or money order for the fee.
Verification of school enrollment will not be required for minors to complete the process since schools are closed.
Documents can be mailed or emailed directly to DPS. Detailed information about the process, what documents are needed and how to send them to DPS can be found online at www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/LOFS.htm.
Once all documents are received and entered into the system, a new license without the LOFS restriction will be issued. If the required documents are emailed to the department, the fee must still be mailed.
Alternatives are also being offered to anyone seeking a commercial learner permit or additional endorsements on their commercial driver license. DPS is working with current CDL third-party skills test providers to temporarily allow them to administer knowledge tests to their students or employees only. Other CDL applicants will still need to schedule an appointment for testing with a local driver license office by emailing cdlappointments@dps.texas.gov.
