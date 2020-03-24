UPDATE 11:12 a.m.:
Extension administrative assistant Kelly Huston said the extension will wash donated masks, then turn them over to emergency management personnel to distribute countywide.
ORIGINAL 10:55 a.m.:
The Cooke County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office has established a drop box for homemade face masks to be distributed to North Texas Medical Center and local nursing homes, the extension office announced Tuesday, March 24.
Masks may be dropped off at 301 S. Chestnut St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, according to a flyer from the extension.
A pattern and an instructional video have been posted to the extension office’s website at https://cooke.agrilife.org/covid-19-face-mask-assistance/.
Volunteers are asked not to deliver masks directly to the hospital or nursing homes. Cooke County Emergency Management personnel will handle distribution, according to the flyer.
For more information, call the extension at 940-668-5412.
