This last week, I feel like all I’ve done is eat, sleep and publish the news.
And honestly, I’m kind of enjoying it.
Yes, journalism is stressful — in fact, being a news reporter is regularly listed among the 10 most stressful jobs in America. And yes, the new coronavirus is unlike any breaking news I’ve ever worked on before. I won’t lie and say it’s easy.
But the most important things in life are never easy, right?
One of the reasons I got into news reporting in the first place was to help people by doing something I’m good at, writing. As the situation changed rapidly each day over the last week or so, I felt like what I and the rest of our staff was doing could really help folks. We’ve been trying our best to get information to our readers so y’all can figure out what plans you need to change and where you might be able to find assistance, if you need it.
Of course, we still had to figure out our own lives in the middle of all this. Grocery shopping has been tricky; a couple of days this week, I went home for a late supper and had to get creative because we hadn’t found hamburger or eggs yet. My coworkers have been in the same boat, checking the grocery stores several times to see whether they’ve restocked yet.
Our travel plans have been upended, like yours. I probably won’t be seeing my parents for Easter, as my dad’s old enough he needs to be home away from anybody who might get him sick. I was looking forward to seeing my sister, too — but she’s an ER nurse, and for both our sakes it’s probably best if we all stay put. She’s likely to risk enough exposure just going to work and doesn’t need me coming in from the airport to put her at even more risk.
So, video calls and late-night texting conversations will have to do for now.
How are you staying connected to far-flung family members while limiting potential spread of the new coronavirus? You can share your ideas in a letter to the editor by emailing editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
