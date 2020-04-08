Egg-bound: Churches get creative to help kids celebrate Easter

Thousands of pastel Easter eggs — some filled with candy and some with toys — were stuffed into bags by eight individuals at Temple Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 7, in hopes of putting some smiles on faces despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Temple Baptist Church Discipleship Pastor Julian Solis said 10,000 treat-filled eggs will be handed out in conjunction with Gainesville Independent School District’s drive-thru meal program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Thursday, April 9, at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. There are 20 eggs inside each bag, Solis said.
Leslie Crutsinger, Gainesville ISD spokeswoman, said children 18 and under need to be inside the car to receive free meals and Easter eggs.
“The whole idea is that you can take the eggs home and hide them in your yard with your family,” Solis said.
Solis said the church donated 7,000 of the 10,000 eggs to be passed out at Edison Elementary School. The other 3,000 came from Frank Buck Zoo.
Some children might even get a glimpse of the Easter Bunny himself, Solis said of those who plan on driving by the elementary school Thursday.
Temple Baptist usually hosts a community-wide egg hunt at Edison Park on the Saturday before Easter, according to Solis. Easter this year is Sunday, April 12.
Solis said once the church started to realize it would not be able to host its normal Easter events due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the church had a roundtable discussion and decided to donate its eggs to Edison Elementary School.
“We wanted to make sure that we can creatively still serve and reach our community while also complying with all the requests our officials are asking of us,” Solis said. “We want to still be reminded that as we follow Christ that it doesn’t get sidelined, it just means we have to recreate how we reach out and serve others and love one another.”
Another 3,000 eggs, he said, were stuffed into bags to be given to children at Temple Baptist Church this week.
Frank Buck Zoo Director Susan Kleven said even though the zoo can’t host its 14th annual Eggstravaganza, she hopes the 3,000 donated candy-filled eggs spread some cheer.
“We were hoping that by passing those eggs along to community partners that the eggs could put a smile on the faces of the families in the community receiving them,” Kleven said.
Kleven said the eggs were prepared in advance of the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
“They have been sealed in a box and untouched,” she said.
If you can’t make it to Edison Elementary School, Real Life Church, 2205 E. U.S. 82, is hosting a drive-thru event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11.
Real Life Kids Director Nicki Pickett said the church has hosted an Easter egg hunt on the Saturday before Easter for the past seven years. Last year, the hunt, which was at Kenesto Park, included 35,000 eggs and drew more than 2,000 people.
“It’s a big annual thing that we do as an outreach every year at Easter time,” Pickett said.
Once the church was notified by the city that it couldn’t host its large social gathering, leaders tried to come up with something they could still do and settled on “Easter in a bag,” she said.
She said children in fifth grade and under can ride in a vehicle and receive an Easter goody bag when their parent or guardian drives through the church parking lot.
She said volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves as they hand everything out.
The Easter Bunny will also be on campus to wave to children from afar to keep in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Rain might be in Saturday’s forecast, but rain or shine, 1,000 goody bags will be ready to be passed out, Pickett said.
“Even though we can’t have the big eggstravaganza that we always have, at least we can do something for the kids,” Pickett said. “We hope to have a good turnout.”
