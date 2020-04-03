Residents wanting to vote in the city’s first council race in 11 years will have to wait a bit longer.
Members of the Gainesville City Council recently agreed to postpone the May 2 city council election until Nov. 3 due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Reagan Lynch and Michael Hill are vying for Keith Clegg’s Ward 3 seat on city council.
Clegg did not seek reelection. Clegg was appointed to city council in 2012 and elected in 2013, according to the city’s website. He was reelected in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
The last contested council election was in 2009, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala. It was a race for mayor between incumbent Glenn Loch and Michael Stockwell, she said.
There are 1,726 registered voters in Ward 3, said Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar, as of Friday, April 3.
The Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors recently decided to postpone its May election to November, too.
In addition to incumbents Jimmy Mosman and Ken Arterbury, Brian Winters, Eugene Mills, Kari Hutcherson and G. D. “Wally” Cox applied for a spot on the ballot.
Voters will be able to select up to three candidates, with the top three vote-getters winning seats on the board.
Derrell Comer’s position is the third at-large seat up for election. He did not seek reelection. Comer has served on the board since 2009. Arterbury and Mosman are wrapping up their first term since being elected in 2017.
Christy Daughtry, the hospital board’s administrative assistant, told board members during their March meeting that if they decided to continue with the election in May, she would have to move early voting because of the restrictions North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., has in place because of the new coronavirus.
She also told board members via conference call that she spoke with other area entities and they were postponing their elections, as well.
There are 23,302 registered voters in the Gainesville Hospital District, Carr said.
On Wednesday, March 18, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow local governments to postpone their May 2 elections.
According to a post on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, under the Texas Constitution, individuals who currently hold public offices that are scheduled to be on the ballot on the May uniform election date will still carry out the duties of those offices until the new officers take their oaths of office following the November election date.
