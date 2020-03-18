“We’re still in a state of uncertainty and it’s changing every day,” Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said during an emergency called board meeting Wednesday, March 18.

The meeting at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St., was called to inform members of the district’s board of trustees about what’s been going on with the district since the national outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Stewart said he has been in discussions with other area superintendents and plans to meet with them again Wednesday, March 25, to discuss how Gainesville and other local districts should move forward in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Wednesday, there were 7,038 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 97 reported deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Texas, there were 83 reported cases of the new coronavirus as of press time and two deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were no reported cases in Cooke County as of press time.

Stewart said he has also been participating in meetings with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to discuss funding, attendance and how to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

As of press time Wednesday, schools throughout Cooke County were closed until March 27 after superintendents countywide agreed to extend spring break for another week.

One of the questions asked in a teleconference with Morath was if schools are going to have to make missed days up, according to Stewart.

“The answer to that question is yes and no,” Stewart said. “Yes, you have to make those days up if you’re not offering any type of academic enrichment during the time the kids are out of school.”

He said the district has “some excess minutes” to make up some of the days missed, but not all.

Starting Monday, March 23, staff will be coming to work and not meeting in groups of more than 50 to talk about the district’s academic plan moving forward, Stewart said.

“We are going to do enrichment activities only,” Stewart said. “ … It’s more of a review for our kids to keep them from getting idle and preventing that learning slide.”

He said the district is trying to figure out if they have the ability to offer a digital learning platform. About 80% of the district’s students have access to an electronic device such as a computer or a smartphone in their household. About the same percent have access to the internet, according to Stewart.

“If we are able to develop a technology platform we will be able to serve over two-thirds of our kids,” Stewart said.

Parents of students who do not have access to technology would be able to pick up learning packets to work on at home.

“We are exploring any and all options that are available to us at this point to ensure that we can continue the learning process at home,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he plans to implement learning from home materials as early as March 25. Whatever is decided will be communicated via the district’s website, he said.

There was only one action item during Wednesday’s meeting. School board members unanimously approved an emergency resolution to allow the superintendent to respond to any emergency situation related to COVID-19.

Part of the resolution gave Stewart authority to continue to pay district employees, including those on an hourly schedule, for up to 60 days.

“I’m in favor of paying our employees,” Stewart said, while adding it isn’t their fault they cannot come in to work.

All board members, except Phil Neelley, were present for the emergency called meeting.

Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates throughout the day as the situation surrounding the new coronavirus is developing.