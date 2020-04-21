Gainesville-based First State Bank has facilitated over $93 million in loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the bank announced Monday, April 20, in a press release.
A total of 560 new loans through First State Bank adding up to $76.9 million went to businesses in Cooke, Denton, Grayson, Montague and Wise counties before the federal program ran out of funding, according to the release. As of Tuesday, April 21, the SBA was not accepting new applications for the program because its nearly $350 billion in appropriations had been exhausted by Friday, April 17.
Another $16.2 million was lent to other Texas businesses, FSB Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Andrew Rottner said in the release. All told, the loans represent a 15% increase in the bank’s loan portfolio in just two weeks, he noted.
“That percentage and the number and dollar amount of loans is a significant testimony to the importance a community bank plays in the local economy and survival of our local businesses,” Rottner was quoted as saying in the release.
Casey Klement, owner of Casey’s Tire & Brake in Gainesville as well as Decatur Tire Store, was one of the loan recipients and said the funding will allow his business to retain all its full-time employees.
Rottner estimated in another FSB press release that the loans had helped save more than 8,500 local jobs. A “large percentage” of applicants who had all their documentation in with FSB before the program was depleted Friday obtained funding, he said.
The program provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees, a nonprofit with fewer than 500 employees or an individual who operates as a sole proprietor or independent contractor. The loans may be forgiven if the borrowers maintain their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payroll afterward, according to FSB.
First State Bank, headquartered in Gainesville, holds over $1 billion in assets and has 13 locations in Cooke and surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.