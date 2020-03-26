The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency announced that Texas county offices are open in by phone appointment only until further notice
FSA staff are available to keep helping agricultural producers with program signups, loan servicing and other important actions, according to an FSA press release.
FSA is also relaxing the loan-making process, including by extending the deadline for applicants to complete applications, and adding flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to provide credit to producers in need.
FSA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only. While program delivery staff will continue to be in the office, they will be working with agricultural producers by phone and using email and online tools whenever possible.
The agency will be accepting more forms and applications by fax or electronic signature. Some services are also available online to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments.
Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.
The FSA encourages producers to contact their county office to discuss programs and temporary changes to farm loan deadlines and the loan servicing options available. For Service Center contact information, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.