Cooke County farmers could receive emergency loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency under a new disaster declaration, the Fannin County FSA office announced.
The USDA designated Grayson County as part of a disaster region where farmers suffered losses due to heavy rains since Oct. 1, 2019, according to a USDA press release. Farmers in contiguous counties — including Cooke County as well as Oklahoma’s Love County — will also be eligible to apply for emergency loans under the declaration.
The loans may be used to cover physical losses in counties contiguous to Grayson County, according to information on the FSA’s emergency loan program.
The deadline to apply for USDA emergency loans under the declaration is Dec. 14.
Farmers may contact the local USDA service center for more information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for USDA programs. More information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
