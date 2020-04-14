A second positive case of the new coronavirus was confirmed by the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center on Monday, April 13.
Kristi Rigsby, JIC spokeswoman, would not state the residency of the person who recently tested positive when asked Tuesday, April 14.
Cooke County’s first active coronavirus case was announced late Friday, April 10. That person is a resident of Gainesville, according to a previous report in the Register.
Rigsby said Tuesday morning that she did not have the residency information for the second case. She could not say whether either case was a result of community spread or if local officials had identified an infection source.
Later in the day, Rigsby was to provide information on why the residency for the county’s second case isn’t being released at this time.
“Since our local health department is run by the state, we don’t have the ability to track our data the same way other towns and cities are tracking their positive COVID-19 cases,” Rigsby said. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said the county does not have its own health department “because, like most rural counties, we typically do not have the need or resources to justify having one.”
Brinkley said the Texas Department of State Health Services serves as the health department for the region and Dr. Doug Lewis serves as the local health authority for Cooke County.
“As part of the response to this pandemic, we are in constant contact with both the Texas Department of State Health Services, through their local office in Gainesville, and Dr. Lewis,” Brinkley said.
According to a post made on the JIC’s Facebook page following Rigsby’s response to the Register, “the state of Texas is stating all positive cases are assumed community spread at this point.”
The social media post also states those who test positive for the new coronavirus are required to quarantine.
The JIC said following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines is more important now than ever to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Cooke County.
The CDC is recommending cloth face coverings for people who go into public settings where other social distancing measures, like remaining 6 feet from other people at all times, are hard to maintain. It’s still advising that social distancing and diligent hand washing are the paramount ways to slow the spread.
According to the JIC, 179 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Monday. Of those, 165 are negative and 12 are pending results. Tuesday tallies were not available as of press time. It takes about three days now for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent, the JIC indicated last week.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
One Cooke County resident who was believed to have had the disease in February and recovered also received a positive result from an antibody test, the Register reported last week. Antibody test results are not included in official tallies as they don’t necessarily indicate active infections — just that someone was infected at some point and developed an immune response.
City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members last week that more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Tuesday, there were 589,048 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 25,163 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 14,799 reported cases and 336 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates throughout the day as the situation surrounding the new coronavirus is developing.
