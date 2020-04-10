A Cooke County resident is believed to have had COVID-19 over a month ago but hasn’t shown symptoms since the first part of March, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced.
The resident was tested using an antibody test that can flag previous infections of the novel coronavirus even if the patient isn’t currently infected or contagious, according to a JIC press release issued Thursday evening, April 9. It’s one of two types of tests used in Cooke County, but because it can return a positive result when someone isn’t “actively infected,” according to the release, results from that type of test aren’t counted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The patient was tested this week, JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said. It’s the only positive result from an antibody test that county officials are aware of, according to the release.
Rigsby said the patient was sick with flu-like symptoms in February but symptoms had cleared up by March 1. Based on the test result and the time passed since the patient showed any symptoms, “the person is no longer contagious,” according to the release.
Of the two types of tests conducted in Cooke County, only one indicates whether someone is currently infected, the release explained.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a new coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. Tests used in state and federal counts look for the virus’s genetic material and are considered the most accurate type of test. The Cooke County testing site at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., uses that type, swabbing a sample from a patient’s nasal or throat area to seek actively infected, symptomatic specimens. Results are sent to a lab for testing and are taking about 3 days to return now, according to the release.
As of noon Thursday, 150 of those tests had been conducted, with 118 returning negative results and 32 pending, according to the release.
The antibody test that can show someone was previously infected is an IgG or IgM test, done rapidly in a medical provider’s office with a few drops of blood.
IgG/IgM rapid tests detect the presence of antibodies that a patient’s body built up in response to past or present infection from the new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
Results show up within minutes, according to the JIC release. A positive result means one of two things — either someone is either actively infected, or was in the past but is no longer, according to the release. The provider uses such results along with their own observations to determine an individual patient’s course of action.
Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster Memorial Hospital, 605 N. Maple St., said availability of antibody tests in Cooke County is still limited. He ordered 200 for use at MMH on Thursday, April 9, he said, and plans to have hospital staff tested first to gauge the hospital’s readiness in case of an outbreak in Cooke County, then see about offering the rest of the tests to emergency medical service and volunteer fire department personnel in the Muenster area.
“That will at least tell me who should be safe from getting this again,” Roland explained. Given how few tests are available so far, he expects the hospital will exhaust its initial supply focusing on frontline healthcare workers. “We haven’t really talked about the process for the antibody test for the public just yet,” he said. “…Right now nobody’s going to have that many tests.”
The hospital will track who’s tested and what results are for its own purposes, Roland said, though it’s still unknown how or whether results from antibody testing will be reported publicly, since they don’t necessarily represent current infections.
Roland stressed that antibody tests for the novel coronavirus are very new and their validity isn’t guaranteed like with tried-and-true tests for other diseases, so he’s taking them “with a grain of salt.”
However, he said he’s excited about their potential to help hospitals gauge how an outbreak could affect the community. If antibody testing becomes widespread, he noted, it could show either some level of widespread immunity already or it could show that most residents are still vulnerable to infection. Either way, that would be helpful for hospitals to know for planning purposes, he said.
“It’ll be interesting to truly find out what those numbers look like,” Roland said.
