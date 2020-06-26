Two new coronavirus cases have been reported at Gainesville State School, including one youth, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
The announcement marking the first youth at the facility to test positive came Thursday evening, June 25 — the same day he tested positive. A press release from the TJJD said the youth is in medical quarantine and is being treated on campus.
As of Friday morning, June 26, the youth who tested positive did not have a fever, according to Brian Sweany, TJJD spokesman. Sweany said that was “great news.”
On the evening of Wednesday, June 24, a youth development coach also tested positive for the coronavirus, the TJJD stated. The woman was last on campus June 16, according to Sweany. He did not have her status as of press time.
“Right now 17 youth are in medical quarantine and being tested for potential exposure related to the positive cases,” Sweany told the Register via an email interview.
Sweany said the agency will continue to test and identify any potential risks to youth and staff related to the positive cases. The TJJD is also moving forward with a testing plan for all staff and youth, he said. Further details on the testing plan were not immediately available.
The facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has 112 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Sweany said there were outstanding test results as of press time. However, he did not have any new positive cases to report.
The state school’s first case was announced by the TJJD on May 19 when a different youth development coach tested positive for the virus, according to archived Register reports. Sweany said Friday that she is “no longer with the agency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.