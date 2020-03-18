Geo. J. Carroll limits crowds
Geo. J. Carroll Funeral Home is allowing groups of no more than 50 people at a time to gather for funerals and visitations, funeral director Robby Ayers announced.
“Please be patient with us as we work through this difficult time together with the local government and our community,” read a statement Ayers provided.
The limit on crowds follows a health emergency declaration issued by Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley on Tuesday, March 17. The countywide declaration ordered all public or social events with at least 50 people be canceled, including planned events like funerals.
The funeral home at 602 Lindsay St. is asking anyone attending visitations to make their visit brief, given the limit on gatherings in the county. The 50-person limit includes family and funeral home staff who must be present for visitations, according to the statement.
The funeral home building will remain open during normal business hours to allow mourners to sign the guest registry and view the deceased if they choose.
“Funerals, whether in the chapel or church, must adhere to the same limitations during this time,” the statement read. “Understand that this is only temporary and as soon as the officials lift the declaration, we will resume back to normal.”
Meador institutes restrictions
Meador Funeral Homes in Gainesville and Whitesboro have outlined new restrictions following a Cooke County health emergency declaration limiting gatherings to less than 50 people.
The funeral homes will limit the number of people attending viewings, visitations or funeral services depending on the space available and while remaining within the 50-person limit on gatherings, according to a list of restrictions posted to the funeral homes’ Facebook page. Visitors will be urged to practice social distancing so as to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, according to the restrictions. CDC recommendations advise people to remain at least 6 feet apart to limit contagion.
Video recordings of funeral services will be posted to the funeral home website if the family permits, as well.
The full list of restrictions is posted on the website of the funeral homes’ parent company at www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/resources/covid-19-restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.