Volunteers are still needed to help with this year’s Medal of Honor celebrations.
Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore, who doubles as board president of the Medal of Honor Host City program, updated Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce members last week on this year’s festivities.
Moore said volunteers are looking forward to hosting the event this year more than ever, after having to shelve it last year due to COVID-19.
Since 2001, the Medal of Honor Host City Program has hosted 56 Medal of Honor recipients who have inspired our community with their messages of patriotism, sacrifice, courage and life values. Several have RSVP’d for this year’s event, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s schedule:
Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Motorcade from DFW Airport to Gainesville;
Thursday, Sept. 23 – Patriot Dinner (sold out);
Friday, Sept. 24 – Home Grown Heroes Walking Trail Visit and the Medal of Honor Banquet (sold out);
Saturday, Sept. 25 – Medal of Honor Parade in downtown Gainesville, MOH Fest with live music at the Farmers Market following the Parade and a book signing.
To volunteer or get more information, visit medalofhonorhostcity.com.
