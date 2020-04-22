Despite the challenges Gainesville Independent School District is facing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, prom for Gainesville High School juniors and seniors could still go on.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart told the district’s board of trustees Tuesday, April 21, that several year-end events are “in jeopardy of being canceled.” The two most notable, he said, are prom and graduation.
“We definitely want our kids to be able to enjoy those cumulative events, i.e. the prom as well as graduation,” Stewart said. “Those two events, again, are dependent upon the current status of the COVID-19 situation.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Prom, which is hosted for high school juniors and seniors, has already been rescheduled from April 18 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., to May 23, according to Stewart.
There are 188 seniors and 190 juniors for the 2019-2020 school year, said Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger. Around 300 tickets were sold for last year’s prom.
Graduation is set for May 27 at the University of North Texas Coliseum in Denton.
“There are no additional dates outside of May 27,” Stewart said, adding that June and July were booked. “I hate to sound redundant but, this is my reality, everything is going to be based upon this COVID-19 situation.”
He said the district is looking at venues within a 30-mile radius that are large enough to hold a graduation ceremony. A “last-ditch effort” could be using the district’s football field for an outside ceremony.
Stewart said he is even looking at a possible virtual graduation option.
“I’m trying to wrap my mind around, what does a virtual graduation look like,” he said at the school board meeting. “I have a conversation later tonight [Tuesday] about this very topic.”
Stewart also said he wanted to be sure members of the school board were aware that he is not looking at extending the 2019-2020 school year into the summer. He explained that some districts have either elected to extend the school year or contemplated the idea in an effort to “offset the learning curve.”
“That is not a recommendation I would be willing to make,” Stewart said.
Virtual summer school will be an option for parents to enroll their children in to help “prevent the summer slide,” Stewart said.
