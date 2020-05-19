The Gainesville High School prom is still planned for June 20, but Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said at Monday’s school board meeting that plans are still kind of in limbo regarding prom.
“I know Gov. [Greg] Abbott released his phase two of his reopening plan, so we’re keeping a very, very watchful eye on our prom,” Stewart said. “Prom is still set for June 20, but beyond that date it looks kind of sketchy, but we’re going to continue to monitor the whole COVID-19 situation while also trying to provide our students an opportunity to be a part of that last culminating activity of their senior years.”
Prom was originally scheduled for April 18, but was pushed back multiple times to May 23 and now June 20 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
“We are hopeful that our juniors and seniors will be able to participate in this momentous occasion on June 20 at the Civic Center,” district sportswoman Leslie Crutsinger said. “As the date gets closer and a clearer picture of our local restrictions are presented, then we will be able to determine if the event will go on as scheduled. If prom cannot be held on June 20, then at that point we will address further action.”
Gainesville students are conflicted with the timing of prom. Senior Tucker Craft said he hasn’t decided if he wants to go.
“I’m not sure when we get to that point if I will want to go to prom,” Craft said. “If it was in May, absolutely. I’m not sure if I want to do that. In some kind of way, I’ve already accepted that I won’t have those experiences and I’m very excited to have a graduation because I wasn’t planning on having a graduation. It would be like bringing up all those emotions and feelings I’ve already accepted if I were to go to prom.”
Senior Cooper Goldsworthy said he kind of gave up on the idea that prom would take place and despite feeling lukewarm about it returning, he might miss being around his friends.
“I got to experience it last year and I’m not too big into dances and all that, but I wouldn’t mind if we didn’t get it,” Goldsworthy said. “At the end of the day, I will just miss creating memories that I’ll have from high school. It kind of does hurt. When you’re in middle school, I was looking forward to creating those types of memories. I feel like I kind of got robbed of those memories. You only go to high school once.”
Senior Kat Creeks said because prom has been pushed back for after graduation, she is reconsidering going.
“I was going to go to prom and it got rescheduled for after graduation,” Creeks said. “That’s one of the best memories you have with your friends. It was like OK, cool, no one will want to go anymore because people will have already graduated.”
