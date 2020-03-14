UPDATE 2:35 p.m.:
Gainesville Independent School District released the following statement via email:
"On Saturday at 1:30pm, Edison administration was notified by the parent, previously quarantined by her doctor while awaiting test results, that the results were NEGATIVE for the Coronavirus.
"On Thursday, the parent had reported that she had been quarantined by her doctor while awaiting the results of additional tests performed during her appointment/visit to the doctor for flu like symptoms.
"GISD is committed to ensuring the well-being of our faculty, staff, and students and are appreciative of the quick notification from the parent in this situation.
"GISD will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and will maintain close contact with local and state officials regarding further action."
ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.:
A parent who reported having symptoms that mirror COVID-19 has tested negative for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Gainesville Independent School District announced today, Saturday, March 14, on social media.
The school had released information Thursday afternoon indicating it had taken precautions to disinfect Thomas A. Edison Elementary School after the parent of a student there notified school officials that the parent was awaiting the results of a test for the new coronavirus.
