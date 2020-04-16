Gainesville Independent School District announced Thursday, April 16, that it’ll once again serve weekend meals beginning Friday, April 17, for kids through age 18.
This weekend’s meals will be provided in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County and the Intrinsic Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit focused on serving meals in low-income and rural areas.
The meals will be distributed mirroring the school district’s current drive-thru service that provides free weekday meals for children up to 18 years old. Meals can be picked up curbside from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 S. Lindsay St.
On Friday, the Boys & Girls Clubs and Intrinsic Foundation will fund and serve the weekend meals while Aramark will provide the normal weekday meals. However, beginning April 24, Aramark will begin providing weekend meals again as well as weekday meals.
Weekend meals had been suspended in late March due to changing Texas Department of Agriculture guidelines.
GISD will also serve an extra set of meals this Friday for Monday, April 20, to take into account the district’s calendar parent-teacher conference day. The school will not be serving meals April 20.
Drive-thru maps for each location and daily menus are on the GISD Child Nutrition page at gainesvilleisd.org/menus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.