Making Friday evening plans? Muenster Chamber of Commerce Director Lilly Palmer recommends heading out to support Muenster’s graduating seniors and downtown businesses.
At 6:10 p.m. Friday, May 8, Muenster High School and Sacred Heart Catholic School seniors are scheduled to ride around town in separate vehicles as part of a parade organized by the chamber, Amy Dangelmayr, Iva Walterscheid and Shelley Carson with North Texas Sports Network, according to Palmer.
“It’s going to be really nice,” said Palmer, whose son Norman Palmer is a senior at Sacred Heart. “It’s fun for the community. We would be happy for everyone to come out.”
The parade will start on Seventh Street between the two schools and travel on Main, First and Mesquite streets, looping back to end at the schools, organizers said.
Social distancing is strongly encouraged, organizers said. State leaders recommend staying at least 6 feet away from people outside your own household.
Walterscheid said this year’s graduating class didn’t get the typical senior treatment because of the coronavirus pandemic so the parade is a unique way to help those students end their school year with a bang.
“This is a way to give them a good, strong ending,” said Walterscheid, whose son Brenton Wilson is graduating from MHS.
Representatives with Muenster High School and Sacred Heart said they have 40 and 21 seniors, respectively. Of those, 95% have agreed to participate, according to Walterscheid.
Muenster Junior High and High School Principal John York said it’s nice to see the community having a parade for seniors “in light of the unfortunate circumstances.”
“I believe this will make for a memorable experience for our seniors,” York said.
Sacred Heart Catholic School Principal Nisa Lagle said the school is “truly honored to be invited to join Muenster Independent School District with the parade” during this “challenging time.”
She and the school’s graduates are looking forward to the parade, Lagle said. A senior at the Catholic school agreed.
“I think it’s great that the Muenster community wants to do something special for the Class of 2020,” Sacred Heart senior Jacob Zimmerer said.
Plan on coming to Friday’s parade early so you can find a place to park and do a bit of shopping, Palmer said. Arriving early will also help with finding a place to watch the parade comfortably while adhering to social distancing guidelines, she said.
Spectators are encouraged to bring items such as pompoms or a cowbell to use as the seniors drive by.
“We’re trying to make it festive,” Palmer said.
