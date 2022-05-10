Home Hospice of Cooke County is offering a couple of new support groups to help people suffering with grief.
“Experiencing the loss of a loved one always leaves a void in our lives” said Kelly Lamkin, LBSW, Support Group Leader. “As we go through grief and mourning we change in many ways. It becomes a challenge in understanding your grief and the many ways it impacts your life. Come and join us as we listen, share and support each other.”
The six-week grief support groups start May 17 at the Home Hospice office, 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville. Sessions will take place each Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. or 5:30–7 p.m. Everybody is welcome.
To RSVP for the support group or ask for further details, call Paula Britain at 940-665-9891. For information on individual counseling, contact Kelly Lamkin at 940-665-9891.
