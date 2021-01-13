North Texas Medical Center will be using the waiting list being compiled by Cooke County to schedule vaccinations for COVID-19 when the hospital receives more doses of vaccine, according to a statement from the hospital Wednesday morning, Jan. 13.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, visit the Cooke County website at www.co.cooke.tx.us. Click on "COVID-19 Vaccination Sign-up | CLICK HERE" in the red bar at the top of the county homepage.
About 900 people had signed up for the waiting list as of Wednesday morning, said Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant in the Cooke County judge's office. The hospital advised that signing up only gets someone on the wait list and does not result in an appointment until vaccine doses are available.
"We will utilize the wait list to schedule when we receive allocations of vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services," the statement read. "DSHS announces vaccine distributions on a weekly basis and there is no guarantee how much we will receive, if any, for the week. We cannot schedule anyone to receive the vaccine until we know how much we are receiving for the week."
The hospital also stated it would be following state guidelines for distributing any vaccine received. Guidelines as of Wednesday state people in priority groups 1A and 1B can receive doses.
Group 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Group 1B comprises people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19, the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
The hospital reiterated that people cannot get onto the waiting list by calling NTMC or its clinics. Signup is only available through the Cooke County website. Once the hospital receives a batch of vaccines, people on the waiting list will be contacted to schedule a vaccination in the order they are on the list.
To sign up for the waiting list, you need an email address. The email will be used to contact you later. Officials advise to check your junk or spam folders regularly.
Residents seeking to be vaccinated can also get information on how they may be able to do so in the future from their primary doctor or one of the local pharmacies.
Family 1st Care clinic in Gainesville announced on social media it will also be using the county's waiting list to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations the next time it receives doses. All the doses it was allotted have been administered, according to the social media post.
Tom Thumb pharmacy is asking customers who want more information to sign up for notifications online at https://www.tomthumb.com/my-vaccine-communication.html. CVS is providing information on its website at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.