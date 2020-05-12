Housing authority granted $39K

The Gainesville Housing Authority recently received $39,254 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help with administrative costs, GHA office manager Betty Pratt said.
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office. The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Pratt told the Register on Tuesday, May 12, that the distributed money is in a separate bank account and is only for administrative purposes, such as covering any overtime related to the pandemic. She said it cannot be used to help their voucher program families.
“We have to keep a ledger for it,” Pratt said of keeping track of the funds.
Pratt said the money might not even be used.
“We will probably be sending it back to the government,” she said while adding the agency might ask for money to actually help families.
The housing authority administers both the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, the Section 8 New Construction Program and the Section 8 New Construction Substantial Rehabilitation Program for HUD, according to the agency’s website. Participants in those programs receive rental assistance to search for housing in the private market as well as at properties the GHA owns and operates.
“A whole bunch” of tenants have lost their jobs since the coronavirus outbreak, Pratt said.
As of Tuesday, GHA was assisting 354 families, Pratt said. More than 30, she said, are not only receiving rental assistance, but help with their utilities, too.
The GHA is not accepting any more families at this time. However, the agency keeps an open waiting list, she said.
The agency is headquartered at 717 E. California St.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
