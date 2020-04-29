What does it mean to be a recovered patient from the coronavirus?
Kristi Rigsby, spokeswoman for the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center, said the county is following the direction of its local health authority, Dr. Doug Lewis. He advises to follow the guidance of the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services, she said. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“Recovered is someone that has been positively tested then met the quarantine and asymptomatic requirements as outlined by TDSHS,” Rigsby said.
According to the TDSHS, people who have tested positive for the coronavirus must be isolated for a minimum of seven days after symptom onset and can be released after feeling well for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, new loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle pain or a sore throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Others in the same household as a coronavirus patient may need to remain home longer than the initial infected person, according to the TDSHS. Those in the same household as an infected person must be quarantined for 14 days after the case has been afebrile, meaning after the person has been well without fever reducing-medications. For example, if an infected person feels better three days after the onset of symptoms, the household contact must remain quarantined until day 17.
People who had contact with a coronavirus patient but do not live in the same household must remain quarantined for 14 days from the day of the last contact with the infected person, according to the state agency.
As of press time Wednesday, April 29, the county had five people who had recovered from the coronavirus, according to Rigsby. One between the ages of 30-39 and one between the ages of 40-59 live in the unincorporated areas of the county and the other three are Gainesville residents between the ages of 20-29, she said.
As of noon Wednesday, none of the county’s current active coronavirus cases have required hospitalization, Rigsby said.
